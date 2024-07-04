Renowned actor Frank Artus has shared heartwarming photos with his wife to commemorate their 13th wedding anniversary.

Frank has been with sweetheart, Prima Cooper Frank for 20 years, 13 of which they solidified with wedding vows.

He marked this milestone by reflecting on their journey of love, laughter and adventures together.

He shared three photos of them all loved up while rocking matching red shirts with white trousers.

In a celebratory message accompanying the photos, he wrote: “We celebrate 13 incredible years of marriage and 20 years of love, laughter, and adventures together! Through life’s ups and downs, our bond has only grown stronger. Here’s to many more years of making memories and creating our own happily ever after.”

Over their 13 years of marriage, Frank Artus and his wife have been blessed with three children: two daughters and a son whom he named after his mentor, the renowned Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan.