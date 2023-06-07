One thing actor Frank Artus surely knows how to do is grab attention and this time, his daughter, Ardiya was his bait.

The on-screen ladies man got his 260k followers drooling over some saucy photos he shared of his daughter on his social media platform.

This was to honour his first daughter as she marks a new age.

The doting father-of-three was full of pride as he shows to the world his daughter who bears striking resemblance.

Ardiya Frank was captured dazzling in a sleeveless black camisole and camouflage-colored cargo pants with subtle makeup to highlight her God-given beauty.

Not only did she put her bare back on display, she flaunted her two tattoos, one of which captured her father’s name, ‘Gregory Artus Frank. Sr’ accompanied with a butterfly tattoo.

The actor wished for his daughter to grow in grace and have an enlargement of coast.

