Nollywood icon, Rita Dominic and her husband have commemorated their first anniversary, marking a milestone in their relationship.

Rita took to her social media to share wedding photos from the significant moment when their relationship blossomed into a lifelong commitment.

Known for her elegance both on and off-screen, Rita, now Mrs Dominic-Anosike said she is beyond elated to be spending her entire lifetime with the love of her life.

She reminisced on the moment she walked down the aisle in the presence of family and friends in a 900-old abbey in North Yorkshire, England.

Rita promised her fans more photos she never got to share from December, in the spirit of Christmas, her favorite season.

Her anniversary post has evoked a flood of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from her followers who hoped for many more years of love, happiness, and cherished moments for the celebrated couple.