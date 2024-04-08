Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike have captivated the hearts of many with their delightful dance skills in a recent video shared online.

Clad in a classy blue gown, Rita exuded elegance, while Fidelis donned a smart white outfit as they grooved to the rhythm of the music.

The couple’s synchronized steps and charming demeanour left netizens smiling and admiring their chemistry.

As they effortlessly moved across the dance floor, their graceful performance sparked discussions among viewers, who couldn’t help but express their admiration for the duo.

Some even playfully debated who between the two displayed the better dance skills, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the heart-warming moment.

