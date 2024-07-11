Celebrated Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has landed in Ghana to begin filming for Sparrow Studios’ upcoming movie, ‘Two of a Kind’, under the direction of Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

Arriving over the weekend, Rita Dominic joins the cast with enthusiasm, bringing her renowned acting prowess to enrich the project.

Expressing her excitement at a press launch in Accra on Sunday, July 7, Rita Dominic praised the script of ‘Two of a Kind’ for its depth and relevance, touching on themes of love and life that resonate across generations.

“This is a lovely script. It’s about love, it’s about life, and kind of deals with some of the issues people are dealing with,” she remarked, anticipating the film’s broad appeal and success.

Dominic commended Shirley Frimpong-Manso for her track record of producing high-quality films and nurturing young talents, emphasizing the director’s commitment to the project.

In response, Shirley Frimpong-Manso expressed her delight at having Rita Dominic on board, highlighting her ability to bring a fresh perspective to the characters and enhance the production.

‘Two of a Kind’ is set to premiere at Silverbird Cinemas during Christmas this year and features a cast that includes Gloria Sarfo and Adomaa. The collaboration between Rita Dominic and Ghanaian talents promises to deliver a compelling cinematic experience.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso, known for her acclaimed films like ‘Adam’s Apples’, ‘The Perfect Plan’, and ‘Devil in the Detail’, continues to garner global recognition for her directorial prowess and storytelling finesse.

