The Parliament of Ghana has passed the National Service Authority Bill, pending Presidential assent.

The National Service Bill will facilitate the transformation of the National Service Scheme into an Authority capable of managing its own affairs.

Speaking to the media, Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi, lauded Parliament for passing the bill.

He asserted that, it will help mitigate the myriad of structural challenges crippling the administration of the scheme.

The transformation, Mr. Antwi added, will enable better discharge of its duties to the benefit of the state.

ALSO READ: