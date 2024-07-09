Former Liverpool, striker Roberto Firmino has embarked on a new chapter in his life by becoming an ordained evangelical pastor.

The Brazilian footballer announced this significant personal transition on his social media.

He shared that, he and his wife have been ordained at the church they established three years ago in Maceio, their hometown.

In a heartfelt message, Firmino said becoming a pastor was not an initial goal, but a mission that emerged from his encounter with Christ.

“Since our encounter with Christ, a longing burns in our hearts… that people may know this love that has reached us. Now we have another responsibility… To be pastors according to the heart of God and to cooperate with the Kingdom,” Firmino stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O B E R T O F I R M I N O (@roberto_firmino)

During his time at Liverpool from 2015 to 2023, Firmino enjoyed a successful career, winning seven major titles including the Premier League in 2019/20 and the UEFA Champions League in 2018/19.

He notably scored the winning goal in the 2019 Club World Cup final.

Last season, Firmino played for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, appearing in 34 matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and contributing seven assists.

He has also represented the Brazilian national team, notably in the 2018 World Cup.

Currently, while continuing his football career, Firmino is also devoted to his new role as an ordained pastor.