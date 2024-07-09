A former Corporate Affairs representative for the Social Security and National Insurance to Trust (SSNIT) has said the representatives of Organised Labour on the Board are to be blamed for the controversies regarding the sale of the hotels.

Out of the 12-member SSNIT Board Chaired by Elizabeth Akua Ohene, four of them are reps of Organised Labour.

They include: Joshua Ansah, Dr Evans Ageme Dzikum, Ivy Betur Naaso and John Senanu Amegashie.

But Mr Oteng Asamoah questioned why the reps were silent on the intended sale and why the news had to come from a Member of Parliament.

According to him, they should have been spoken up against the move, regardless of their number on the board.

“This matter shouldn’t have escalated to the media if Organised Labour had done their job. Why did we have to hear it from Okudzeto and not the reps on the board,” he bemoaned.

Mr Asamoah who is incensed over the development raised these concerns in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.



“There are four reps and if you add the employers association, we will have about 6 to 7 and this issue didn’t start now. I heard about it long ago so what do the organised labour do at their meetings because they cannot tell me it was not raised there.

“What was their position and did they come to tell their members? How often do they update members on SSNIT happenings after their meetings?,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, the Director General of SSNIT, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, has said that majority of the hotels put up for sale are not paying dividends, and selling them was the only option to revive them.

But the General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Abraham Koomson, has said there is no justification for the sale of the 60% stake and has called for it to be halted.

