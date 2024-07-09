A total of 34 prison inmates are participating in this year’s ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across the country.

The candidates, all male, include 27 juveniles from the Senior Correctional Centre, five from Nsawam Maximum Security Prison, and two from Sunyani Central Prison.

Escorted by prison officers to their various examination centers and back to the prisons after writing their papers, these inmate candidates have shown remarkable determination.

The inmates have expressed confidence in their performance, crediting their thorough preparation.

They have promised to excel in the exams and make their teachers proud.

The exams are being closely monitored, with personnel from the Ghana Prison Service acting as invigilators to ensure the process runs smoothly and maintains its integrity.

This initiative offers these inmates a chance at a better future through academic achievement.

