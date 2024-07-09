Nine people have been arrested for malpractices in the ongoing 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The culprits include seven teachers in various locations, including Bekwai in the Ashanti Region and Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The Head of Public Affairs at the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), John Kapi confirmed this in an interview with Accra-based Channel One News.

“We also arrested one person at Nkoranza Senior High School. One person at Chemu Senior High School, Tema. And then two also in the Bono region. Also, there were two others, I will call them outsiders. They were not related to the examination but were trying to have access to the candidates. Seven teachers and two outsiders,” he said.

With the weeklong exams in its second day, Mr Kapi has assured of tight security measures to curb malpractices.

“So we have deployed a few more monitors to those flashpoints and we have also appealed to our partners in the security agencies to ensure that their presence is also felt in those areas to ensure that the people, you know, do not, continue with this kind of practice,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Mr Kapi said the teachers will be referred to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for further action.

“Well, when we pick up teachers like this, we hand their names over to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service because they are not actually our employees. So the director general would be in a position to, instruct the teachers council to take disciplinary action against them,” he explained.

