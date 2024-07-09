Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) (www.GDIZ-Benin.com) is proud to announce its inaugural export of “Made in Benin” garments to Europe. This first consignment, destined for the prestigious French brand KIABI, comprises 80,000 meticulously crafted children’s leggings. KIABI, renowned for its chain of stores offering clothing and accessories for women, men, children, and babies, with nearly 563 retail outlets across France, Spain, Italy, Africa, the Middle East, and Overseas Departments and Regions (DROM). This order marks the beginning of a successful collaboration between SIPI-Bénin and KIABI, with an order alignment of 2 million clothing pieces for 2024 and 4 million for 2025.

After two years of discussions and negotiations, this first export of 80,000 “Made in Benin” children’s leggings meticulously crafted within the Zone represents a significant milestone in the development of the textile industry in Benin. This initiative demonstrates Benin’s capacity to meet international market requirements and uphold high standards of quality. KIABI now joins prestigious brands such as The Children’s Place (TCP) and US POLO ASSN, with whom clothing delivery contracts have already been signed, thereby reinforcing GDIZ’s position as a pivotal hub for textile production in Africa.

Mr. Létondji BEHETON, Managing Director of SIPI-Bénin S.A, stated: “This first export of children’s leggings to KIABI is a source of immense pride for us and serves as tangible proof of our commitment to promoting the Beninese textile industry on the international stage. It marks the beginning of a long series of exports for the French brand KIABI. By the end of 2024, we will produce 2 million pieces of clothing for KIABI, demonstrating our ability to meet international standards while maintaining high quality. Currently, KIABI is increasingly focusing on collaboration with Africa for its garment production and plans to expand its retail presence on the continent. With its dynamism and quality workforce, Benin is ideally positioned to seize the new market opportunities offered by KIABI.”

Mr. Penagos JUAN, CEO of KIABI Sourcing, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Investment and Promotion Company for Industry in Benin (SIPI-Bénin S.A), responsible for the development, promotion, and management of GDIZ.

This initiative perfectly aligns with KIABI’s strategy of bringing our production sites closer to our points of sale. In Africa, we have several stores, and now, thanks to the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ), we are producing KIABI garments locally. Our goal is to produce thirty million pieces in Africa, and ARISE proves to be the ideal partner to achieve this objective by integrating sustainability and using 100% Made in Africa cotton. We are at the beginning of this exciting journey, and we are proud to undertake it with ARISE and the Republic of Benin.”

About KIABI:

KIABI is a renowned French fashion brand specializing in clothing and accessories for the entire family. Founded in 1978, KIABI has distinguished itself through its commitment to accessible and quality fashion. With an international network of over 563 retail stores and a strong online presence, KIABI continues to expand and innovate, firmly advocating for ethical and responsible production practices.

About GDIZ:

Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ), developed by Société d’Investissement et de Promotion de l’Industrie – BENIN (SIPI-BENIN S.A.), is a joint-venture between Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (IIP) and the Republic of Benin.

GDIZ is a dynamic industrial zone of 1,640 hectares (phase 1: 400 ha) developed by ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (IIP) which counts among its infrastructures several industrial zones in Africa, in particular in Gabon (Gabon Special Economic Zone) and Togo (Industrial Platform of Adétikope) and other countries of the African continent.