The Ahanta West Municipality in the Western region is celebrating a milestone as the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates become the pioneers to sit for the exam under the new Common Core Program curriculum for Junior High Schools (JHS).

According to Daniel Payne, Basic Schools Coordinator, a total of 3572 candidates, comprising 1734 boys and 1838 girls are partaking in the exams.

They represent 117 schools thus 71 public and 46 private.

As the candidates gather at 12 examination centres, 125 invigilators are on hand to ensure a smooth process.

Mr. Payne in an interview with Adom News extended his best wishes to all candidates in Ahanta West Municipality and across Ghana, urging them to excel and make their efforts count.

“May the Lord crown their efforts with success,” he added, echoing the sentiments of educators and well-wishers alike.

This batch of candidates is blazing a trail, and their performance will set the tone for future assessments under the new curriculum.

