The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nkwanta South constituency, Geoffrey Kini has expressed concern about the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the district.

The MP highlighted the issue in an interview with Adom News during a visit to BECE examination centres.

Mr Kini donated over 2,000 school bags and exercise books, urging candidates to take the exams seriously as it is the only opportunity that can guarantee their steps into Senior High School (SHS).

He urged parents, teachers, and community leaders to take action to address the problems of teenage pregnancies in the area.

Over 10 nursing mothers and pregnant girls are part of 1,901 candidates writing this year’s BECE.

According to Kini, the high rate of teenage pregnancies in Nkwanta South is a major concern that needs to be addressed urgently.

He emphasised the importance of educating young people about the risks and consequences of early pregnancy, as well as the importance of providing them with access to reproductive health services and information.

The MP called on parents to take a more active role in monitoring and guiding their children, especially during the crucial teenage years.

He stressed the need for open communication between parents and their children, as well as the importance of teaching young people about responsible sexual behaviour.

ALSO READ: