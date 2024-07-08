Two pregnant girls, one nursing mother and four absentees have been recorded at three centres in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Bekwai municipality of Ashanti region.

The centers include Dominase M/A JHS, Ofoase Kokoben Senior High School and Anwiankwanta SDA School.

At the Ofoase Kokoben SHS centre, seven schools with a total number of 232 registered candidates, including two pregnant girls from two schools reported on the first day of the weeklong exams.

The Anwiankwanta SDA school center recorded a total number of 257 candidates, with one nursing mother and four absentees.

