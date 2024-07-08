A total of 569,095 candidates are expected to take the weeklong 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which starts today, July 8.

The candidates are expected to write English Language on July 8 and finish with Arabic by Monday, July 15, 2024.

The examination would take in 2,123 centres nationwide with 2,123 supervisors, 1,889 assistant supervisors, and 19,973 invigilators to ensure it runs smoothly.

Candidates would also be examined based on the newly introduced Common Core Curriculum, while private candidates would be examined on the old syllabus.

For the private exams, 1,366 candidates, out of which 735 were males and 631 females have been registered.

