Deputy Coordinator of the Free Senior High School(SHS) programme, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, on Tuesday visited the Accra High School to monitor the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

As she walked into the exam centre, the atmosphere was electric – anxious students, diligent invigilators, and the sound of scribbling pencils filled the air.

With a keen eye for detail, Nana Afrah observed the proceedings, ensuring that everything was in order.

Her presence was a testament to the government’s commitment to providing a seamless transition for these students into senior high school.

As she interacted with the students, her encouraging words boosted their confidence, reminding them that their hard work and dedication would soon pay off.

With her visit, Nana Afrah sent a strong message – that every student matters and their success is a top priority!