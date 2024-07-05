The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed its readiness to administer the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) despite the government’s outstanding debts.

The BECE is scheduled to take place from Monday, July 8 to July 15, across all examination centres in the country.

Despite concerns from stakeholders about WAEC’s capacity to conduct the 2024 BECE due to unpaid debts, the Council reassured the public during a press conference in Accra on Friday that it is fully prepared to oversee examinations for 569,095 candidates from 19,506 schools.

The Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi, stated in an interview on Citi News that, the government had paid GH¢55.8 million of the total owed amount as of Thursday, July 4, which is sufficient to proceed with the examination.

“We can assure everybody that on the 4th of July, we had begun to dispatch our staff to the various, examination centres where they are going to keep depot and also to organise examination. So, yes, we are giving the assurance that the exams will come on as planned.

“So far, we received about 55, 800, 000 from the government, and that is adequate for us to be able to, conduct the examination successfully. For now, whatever we received is, with regards to BECE.”

“…So, certainly, we have enough funds for us to be able to conduct the examination. And as I indicated earlier, plans are far advanced for the release of, you know, more funds to enable us, you know, go through the process and, you know, release the results,” he stated.

ALSO READ: