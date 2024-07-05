The Oguaa Traditional Council has extended an invitation to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to be the esteemed Guest Speaker at the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Grand Durbar scheduled for Saturday, September 7.

The invitation was extended during the Asanteman Council meeting held at the Manhyia Palace, emphasising the strong cultural bonds between the two traditional authorities.

The delegation to the Manhyia Palace was led by the Sanaahene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku-Yensu, and Chairperson of the Fetu Afahye Planning Committee and former head of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs Charlotte Osei.

This year’s Fetu Afahye festivities are expected to be exceptionally grand, with the anticipated presence of the revered Asantehene coupled with the organisational skills of the newly appointed members of the Fetu Afahye Planning Committee.

The Asantehene’s historic debut in Oguaa is expected to bring a distinctive ambience, showcasing his role as a custodian of tradition and a symbol of unity and resilience.

His stature and influence as the spiritual and cultural leader of the Asante Kingdom will bring immense significance to the occasion, about culture.

The joint participation of Asanteman and Oguaaman also serves as a testament to the harmonious relationships among Ghana’s diverse ethnic groups and the mutual respect between traditional authorities.

Previously, the Asantehene and the Ewefiaga, Torgbi Agorkoli IV from Notsie in the Republic of Togo, graced the Hogbetsotsoza festival by the Chiefs and people of Anlo in the Volta Region in 2019.

Following that, the Asantehene and a retinue from the Manhyia Palace honoured the Homowo durbar of the Ga State on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

This historic visit was hosted by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at the forecourt of his palace.

The event follows the Ga Mantse’s recent participation in the 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s ascension to the throne, which coincided with his 74th birthday celebration.

Likewise, a vibrant and convivial atmosphere filled the Emintsimadze Palace of Oguaamanhen, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II on Saturday, January 20 this year as he commemorated the 4th Osabarimba Royal Awards.

It also marked his 84th birthday and was part of the events celebrating his 25th anniversary on his ascension to the throne as Oguaamanhen.

