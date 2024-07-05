A MAN diesel articulated truck with registration number GR 2714-X, which failed brakes, has run over a taxi cab at Obuasi Amangoase in the Ashanti region.

The truck driver, Musah Fuseini, aged 32, was carrying logs from Fenaso heading towards Domeabra, both suburbs of Obuasi.

Upon reaching a section of the road at Amangoase, the truck driver lost control and run over a Toyota Corolla taxi cab with registration number GW 5088-11.

The taxi cab with passengers on board was directly behind the truck.

The driver, Bernard Nsiah manage to swerve and fortunately all passengers escaped unhurt.

But parts of the taxi cab were however mangled.

An eyewitness told Adom News when the truck driver lost control, he began shouting to alert the drivers behind him.

