A spokesperson for the office of the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has cast doubts on results from polls conducted by Global Info Analytics.

According to him, the results from the polls hold no value and are unreliable.

Mr Boako stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) conducts its internal polls for strategic purposes and does not rely on them for public communication.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Pulse on July 4, he said, “Technically, critically, their polls are sham. The NPP when we have our own polls, may decide to use it for internal purposes or communicate outside. To the extent that we have not come out with any public indication of polls, we have ears on the ground.

We conduct our polls and they are polls that are done by reputable institutions. When they submit to us, we go through them and look at them.”

According to him, polls may reflect some opinions, but they do not represent the entire population’s views.

“For us as a party, whichever way the polls go, whether to our advantage or not that will not determine what happens on the election day. What is most important is that for us, we are in government. What can we do to inspire hope and let the Ghanaian people repose their confidence and trust in us?”.

“We have a responsibility to deliver to the appreciation of the Ghanaian people. We have a responsibility to show empathy with the Ghanaian people even when things are tough and difficult. Accepting that giving the right resources and the opportunity will be able to scale over that. We should not be seen as grossing over with the Ghanaian people,” he said.

