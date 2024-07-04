The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has expressed worry over the government’s proposed bill on free Senior High School (SHS) education without adequate consultation with stakeholders.

The President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, said the government did not do stakeholder consultation before presenting the bill to Parliament.

The Minority in Parliament has kicked against the bill, arguing that a new law is unnecessary since Ghana’s Constitution already guarantees free education.

However, the government has said the bill aims to transform Ghana’s educational system by separating Junior High School (JHS) from Primary School and removing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as a requirement for SHS admission.

But Mr. Carbonu expressed disappointment over the lack of consultation and input from teacher unions, who play a crucial role in implementing the Free SHS program.

The Association, he noted demands that the government halt the presentation of the Free SHS bill to Parliament to allow for comprehensive consultation.

The NAGRAT President urged the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education to reject the bill due to the lack of input from stakeholders in the sector.

“Education is now the new Florida; we hope it won’t get to that state. We are not at loggerheads with anyone. What is being done is a little bit obtuse and strange to me. We are, therefore, calling on the government to suspend the sending of any such bills to Parliament and we are also calling on Parliament to ensure that even if the government brings it, it should not accept it,” he said.

