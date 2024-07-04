Dr Gideon Boako has asserted that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has found an ideal running mate in Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

He believes that the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South will complete the New Patriotic Party’s ticket for the 2024 elections perfectly.

According to Dr Boako, Dr Opoku Prempeh will effectively balance Dr Bawumia’s weaknesses and vice versa.

In an interview with JoyNews on Thursday, July 4, Dr Boako encouraged Ghanaians to be patient and consider the strengths of the ticket.

He emphasised that both Dr Opoku Prempeh and Dr Bawumia are determined achievers, making them an ideal team to lead the country forward.

“It is only God who is infallible. Dr Bawumia may have his personal shortfalls and weaknesses and Napo is also coming in with his strengths and weaknesses. That is why we do SWOT analysis and I can tell you that Napo is the perfect complement to Dr Bawumia.”

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party has endorsed the decision by the flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to pick the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the upcoming elections.

The National Council endorsed the decision on Thursday after earlier meetings with the National Executive Council, and the National Steering Committee of the party.

Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and former Education Minister.

His selection is seen as a strategic move by Bawumia to consolidate support within the party and across the country, especially in the Ashanti region.

