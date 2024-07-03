Nana Kow Arkoh Ansah is a visionary entrepreneur and community leader who has made a remarkable transition from the corporate world to traditional leadership.

Formerly known as Alexander Ekow Nyankson, he was a successful business mogul, and CEO of Carter Global Ltd., Zander Electrical Solutions, Zander Auto Solutions, and Comrades Bar & Grill.

However, his calling to serve his community led him to become the “V” Odikro (chief) of Gomoa Wassa in the Central Region.

Nana Kow Arkoh Ansah’s journey is a testament to his dedication to development and unity.

With a proven track record in business, he is now committed to leveraging his expertise to transform his community.

His vision is to create a thriving and prosperous Gomoa Wassa, where residents can live with dignity and pride.

As he settles into his new role, Nana Kow Arkoh Ansah extends a hand of friendship and unity to his people.

“Together, we can achieve greatness. Let us work hand in hand to build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and generations to come” he stated.

With his business acumen and leadership skills, Nana Kow Arkoh Ansah is poised to bring about a new era of growth and progress to Gomoa Wassa.

His story serves as a reminder that true leadership is about serving others and creating a lasting impact on the community.