Ebenezer Aberde Kwaitoo of Kwaitoo Law Firm (Just Cause Chambers) has formally filed his nomination papers for the position of Vice President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

The experienced Solicitor and Head of the Legal Department at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly seeks to bring his extensive leadership skills and commitment to excellence to the GBA.

With over three decades of legal practice and significant contributions to the GBA, Kwaitoo aims to ensure that the Ghana Bar Association regains its former enviable place in the politics and socio-economic development of the country as well as promoting the welfare of all members of the Bar across all the sixteen regions of the country.

His candidacy follows a rich history of service within the GBA, including his role as Regional President of the Western Region Branch and member of the National Council. His participation in international legal forums and his successful hosting of the GBA’s Annual General Conference in Takoradi are testaments to his dedication and capability.

Mr. Kwaitoo is certain that his filing and potential electoral victory will continue the legacy of influential legal professionals who have shaped the GBA. His commitment to the legal community and public service make him a strong candidate for Vice President.