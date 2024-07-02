The Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema West constituency, Paulina Lamisi has reportedly gone missing for weeks.

Madam Lamisi according to her family left home on June 12 and has since not returned.

Her brother, Paul Anamde confirmed the development in an interview with Accra-based Citi News and appealed to the general public to help find.

“She left home for an assignment on June 12 and her phone has been off. All efforts to reach out to her have been to no avail. We reported the matter to the Police and we have also done publication in the media.

If after 7 days we don’t hear anything, then the Police can get a court order for the telcos to release her conversations for investigation. We pray we find her because I don’t know what has made her stay out for this long. Wherever she is, we are pleading with her to come back home,” he bemoaned.

