The President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has called on Ghanaians to avoid turning the elections into a religious conflict.

Speaking at the GPCC’s 2024 National Delegates Conference on Tuesday, June 25th in Accra, Apostle Nyamekye emphasized the importance of unity and peace among the nation’s citizens.

“We must try our best not to make this election a religious battle between Christians and Muslims. Whoever qualifies to be president must be a Ghanaian; once he is a Ghanaian, that is okay. We want Ghana to win at the end of the day,” he stated.

The conference, themed “The Church: God’s Instrument for Peace and Transformation,” served as a platform for the Council to review its activities, report to members, discuss challenges, and provide guidance. Apostle Nyamekye stressed that each citizen has one vote and should exercise their rights peacefully to maintain harmony between Christians and Muslims.

He urged Christians to be mindful of their words to avoid increasing tensions.

To promote peace, the Council has scheduled a peace campaign for October 6, 2024, aimed at engaging and speaking to the citizenry.

Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, Chairman of Christ Apostolic Church International, also spoke at the conference, encouraging believers to be peace carriers, agents of reconciliation, and conduits of God’s blessings.

He highlighted the importance of prayer for the nation’s well-being, citing environmental degradation as a critical issue needing divine intervention.

“Ghana needs prayers; the land is sick, our rivers and forests are crying for salvation, our forest reserves are being destroyed left, right, and centre, river Pra is in jeopardy,” he lamented.

Reverend Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, noted that collaboration with the GPCC had positively impacted some national issues.

He announced the formation of an Eminent Persons Group by the Christian Council of Ghana to monitor activities before, during, and after the 2024 elections.

Reverend Professor Frimpong Manso, the immediate past President of the GPCC, urged past executives of the Council to support the new leadership for the organization’s growth and success.

The messages from the GPCC leadership underscore the critical role of the church in fostering peace and stability in Ghana during the election period.

READ ALSO: