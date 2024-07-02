All shops in Accra are set to remain closed today, Tuesday, July 2, as part of the Homowo cleanup exercise initiated by the Ga Traditional Council, led by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The exercise aims to enhance environmental cleanliness across the city.

Businesses and shops in designated areas will be required to shut down for the duration of the exercise.

Leaders of various groups and associations have been called upon to actively participate in the cleanup efforts.

The one-month campaign, themed “Let’s Keep Accra Clean,” is designed to promote good waste management practices, improve environmental hygiene, and instill a sense of community ownership and responsibility towards maintaining a clean environment.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and other government agencies, targeting all 25 local government authorities within the Greater Accra Region.

Activities during the campaign will include household registration for organized waste collection services, education on effective waste management techniques, and strict enforcement of bylaws to ensure compliance with waste management regulations.

The Ga Mantse said the initiative is a non-political one, adding that environmental cleanliness is a concern for all residents, regardless of political affiliation.

He urged residents to strictly adhere to sanitation bylaws, clean their frontages, gutters, and premises, and called for the reintroduction of communal labor and intensified public education on sanitation.

A special task force will be deployed to arrest those who refuse to comply with the sanitation bylaws, ensuring that offenders face legal consequences.