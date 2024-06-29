Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, Kwadwo Adu Asare, has expressed his concerns regarding the current state of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the December general elections.

According to him, he is yet to see enthusiasm from the party seeking to win power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Adu Asare shared his thoughts on the party’s performance during an interview on Citi FM on Friday.

“Sometimes your party leadership has a way of demonstrating the strength of the organisation very well. I personally think that there are some wobbly aspects of it but hopefully, with time they get better… I personally have a certain view vis-a-vis what used to exist before especially in an election year and all of that,” he stated.

Mr. Adu Asare charge the party to engage in vigorous campaign to avoid a recur of the 2020 elections.

“I expect a bit of zest, especially coming from the experiences of 2020 because some of us [were] at the nerve centre,” he stated.

