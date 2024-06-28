Three notorious poachers have been arrested by the staff of Mole National Park during a routine patrol within the park.

The arrested individuals are Saaka Karim, 26; Abdulai Adam, 25; and Ahmed Fatawu, 23—all farmers and natives of Laribanga in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

They were arrested this morning after the staff of the park came across some footprint and trace them

Their apprehension is part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal poaching and protect wildlife in the national park.

According to the park manager, Chief Ali Mahama, the trio will be arraigned before the Bole District Magistrate Court on Monday.

The Mole National Park, known for its diverse wildlife, has been a target for poachers seeking to exploit its rich fauna.

The authorities have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the park and ensuring that those caught engaging in poaching are brought to justice.