The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has withdrawn from negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission being facilitated by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

This decision comes after the employers reportedly missed their scheduled appearance in court on Thursday, 14 days into a strike by CETAG.

The leadership of CETAG has expressed deep concern about what it perceives to be a calculated disregard for their grievances following numerous adjourned meetings, compelling them to abandon conciliatory measures.

CETAG on June 14 declared an indefinite strike is in response to the government’s delay in implementing NLC’s Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

This industrial action impacts all 46 public Colleges of Education nationwide.