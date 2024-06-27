Students at the Accra College of Education are enduring the ongoing strike by the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

The strike, declared indefinite by CETAG, is in response to the government’s delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

This industrial action impacts all 46 public Colleges of Education nationwide.

CETAG’s demands include the payment of one month’s salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022, and the application of agreed rates of allowances payable to public universities to deserving CETAG members.

As a result of the strike, academic activities at the college have come to a standstill, leaving students to study independently or in groups while their lecturers are absent.

Some of the affected students spoke to JoyNews. “On behalf of the students, we are not happy about the strike because it is affecting us a lot. There are some courses that need mostly lecturers because, as students, some of us need guidance from the lecturers, so the strike is affecting us a lot. So, we are just pleading with the government to do what the lecturers are demanding.”

