Chief of Kwawu Kwamang, Nana Owusu Sasu Bediatuo II has declared war against illegal miners who invade the community’s lands.

Kwawu Kwamang, in the Kwawu West Municipality, is blessed with gold deposits.

The chief has warned illegal miners to stay away or face resistance from him and his elders.

He urged miners to follow proper procedures before attempting to mine in the community.

Nana Owusu Sasu Bediatuo II gave the warning during his coronation.

He outlined his three-year vision for the community and appealed for support in driving development.

Meanwhile, former Ashanti Regional Minister, Samuel Sarpong speaking on behalf of former President John Mahama, congratulated Nana Owusu Sasu Bediatuo II on becoming chief and promised support for the community’s development.

