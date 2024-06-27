The leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, known as Opambour, has launched a scathing attack on Adwoa Penamang, ex-wife of veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong.

He said the decision by the woman to wash their dirty linen in public is borne out of greed.

Opambour is certain Penamang went to the radio donation to get her share of the GH¢100,000 donated to the ailing musician by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The donations were for managing his medical costs, nourishment, and other necessities. Suggesting otherwise is inappropriate,” Opambour stated.

The man of God said the action of the distraught wife has brought shame to the sick musician.

“Taking it to the radio was unnecessary; patience is key. Publicly shaming someone is fruitless. Many personal matters are kept private for good reason. We must be cautious about embarrassing others; the future is unpredictable,” he expressed in Twi on Prophet 1 TV.

Meanwhile, Yaw Sarpong has stated unequivocally that, their marriage had collapsed 20 years ago when Pinamang abandoned him and their children.

Yaw Sarpong has been suffering from a stroke, but there are hopes that he will fully recover and continue his ministry.

