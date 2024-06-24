Gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong has responded to recent allegations by his ex-wife, Adwoa Pinamang.

He stated unequivocally that, their marriage had collapsed 20 years ago when Pinamang abandoned him and their children.

The distraught wife in a radio interview claimed the family of the musician has denied her access to care for her ailing husband.

She also accused Tiwaa, a female vocalist of snatching Yaw Sarpong with the help of his family.

Despite being separated for nearly 20 years, Pinamang is confident they are still married and not officially divorced, hence deserves to be treated as a legitimate wife.

In his response, Yaw Sarpong clarified that their marriage was not legally formalized, therefore, did not require a legal divorce.

He explained that, he did the traditional rites where he was made to present a Bible, soft drinks and a ring.

The veteran musician recounted how Adwoa Pinamang abandoned him and their children and relocated to Kumasi when he was seriously ill.

Yaw Sarpong also mentioned that, he has had no communication with Adwoa Pinamang over the past two decades, which makes her recent claims and efforts to reconnect surprising.

He is convinced her renewed interest might be influenced by the recent GH¢100,000 gift he received from Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia.

He emphasized that he has moved on but will resolve all outstanding issues with his ex-wife amicably.