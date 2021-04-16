Veteran gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong couldn’t conceal his excitement after his executive manager, Nana Kobo gifted him a brand new Toyota RAV 4 vehicle on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The kind gesture didn’t end there as the gospel maestro and singer Maame Tiwaa of the ‘Asomafo’ singing group were also presented one plot of land each as a gift from Stonebwoy’s aide, Ayisha Modi.

Yaw Sarpong receives new car from his manager, Nana Kobo

The presentations happened during an event which was held to premier visuals of Yaw Sarpong’s latest ‘Aseda’ song featuring Kwaku Gyasi.

The Aseda song came after Yaw Sarpong survived a ghastly road accident that nearly took his life and that of his backup singer Maame Tiwaa last year at Dwaso Junction, off the Kumasi stretch.

Yaw Sarpong’s car after the accident

READ ALSO:

The event was graced and well-attended by some industry players.

Both Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa were dumbfounded by the gift they received and further expressed gratitude for all who have supported their career over the years.

Yaw Sarpong took the opportunity to also reveal how God led him to meet his manager, Nana Kobo, who has since been playing vital roles in his life.

He described him as an angel that God sent into his life to help him propel his career.

Watch the video above.