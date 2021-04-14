The body of Kumawood actress, Sandra Adu, popularly known as Borga Sylvia’s mother was laid to rest over the weekend.

The mother, Mrs Cecilia Anane Frimpong, reportedly passed after a brief illness aged 74.

Sandra Adu and her twin sister with Kwaku Manu.

The actress and her twin sister struggled with tears as they paid their last respects to their mother.

Mercy Asiedu at the funeral.

The final funeral rites held in Kumasi saw scores of colleague industry players in attendance to mourn with her.

Ellen Kyei White

Photos from the solemn ceremony captured the presence of Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Kwaku Manu, Matilda, Asare, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Bill Asamoah, Ellen Kyei White among others.

Matilda Asare.

Emelia Brobbey.

She took to her Instagram page to share moments from the funeral which turned out to be a big reunion as she acknowledged her colleagues for their support.