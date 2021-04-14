The body of Kumawood actress, Sandra Adu, popularly known as Borga Sylvia’s mother was laid to rest over the weekend.
The mother, Mrs Cecilia Anane Frimpong, reportedly passed after a brief illness aged 74.
The actress and her twin sister struggled with tears as they paid their last respects to their mother.
The final funeral rites held in Kumasi saw scores of colleague industry players in attendance to mourn with her.
Photos from the solemn ceremony captured the presence of Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Kwaku Manu, Matilda, Asare, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Bill Asamoah, Ellen Kyei White among others.
ALSO READ:
She took to her Instagram page to share moments from the funeral which turned out to be a big reunion as she acknowledged her colleagues for their support.