Kumawood actress, Sandra Adu, popularly known as Borga Sylvia, recently revealed that she was a twin.

The actress made the revelation while celebrating her birthday with her sister.

Not long after their birthday, Borga Sylvia warmed hearts with more beautiful photos of her and the twin sister who is known as Afia Pokuaa.

In the latest photos on her Instagram, Borga Sylvia has once again given fans something to talk about after releasing more of their photos.

The photos come in two sets.

The first set, containing five photos, have the twins rocking jumpsuits made from a colourful flowery material.

Sharing the first set of photos, Borga Sylvia observed that: “So many good things come in pairs, like ears, socks and panda bears. But, best of all are the set of twins, with extra laughter, double grins.❤️❤️.”