A new photo of Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has popped up on social media with many expressing their admiration for her.

In the photo, the evergreen woman was spotted in a solemn pose seated as a queen.

Clad in a golden lace gown adorned flower, she gazed at the floor amid smiles for the camera with an earring and bracelet to match.

As usual of her, she had her hair all combed backwards with a slight touch of makeup to complete her look.

The photo was to appreciate all and sundry for the love showered on her when she marked her 70th birthday on Friday, March 12, 2021.

“Thank you so much for the well wishes yesterday. It made my day so much brighter. It was so humbling reading the messages and the beautiful words of prayer. Thank you. May God bless you all,” her caption read.

The photo was uploaded on her official Facebook page hours ago and has generated massive reactions.

