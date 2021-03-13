Mr. Speaker, Government in 2020 outlined a number of initiatives to cushion

the effect of the pandemic on the populace.

Some sectors of the economy and sections of the population, however, continue to suffer the devastating consequences of the pandemic. Government is therefore rolling out these additional reliefs for different sections of the population especially those hardest hit by the pandemic.



• Tax Rebate: Provision of a rebate of 30 percent on the income tax due for

companies in hotels and restaurants, education, arts & entertainment, and

travel and tours for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021;



• Tax Stamps: Suspension of quarterly income tax instalment payments for the

second, third and fourth quarters of 2021 for small businesses using the income

tax stamp system;



• Vehicle Income Tax: Suspension of quarterly instalment payments of the

vehicle income tax for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 for Trotros and

Taxis as part of measures to reduce the cost of transportation;



• Extension of the waiver of interest as incentive for early payment of

accumulated tax arrears: A waiver of penalty and interest on accumulated

tax arrears up to December 2020 to reduce cash flow challenges for companies

and individuals who arrange terms with GRA to pay up the principal by

September 2021.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and interim Finance Minister Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu