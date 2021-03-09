Kumawood actress, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, has carved a reputation for herself as a ‘bad girl’ on social media.

It seems that tag is not going away anytime soon as she keeps dropping more of her ‘bad girl’ photos online.

The latest to come from her is a new set of bikini photos and a video which she just released on her Instagram page.

In the photos, the actress, who doubles as a singer, is seen sitting in a car and wearing purple-coloured bikini.

READ ALSO:

With a black net-like material covering her waist downwards, the ‘Ehwe Papa’ singer had her beads showing and a tattoo on her thigh.

The video showed the actress holding a white little dog (puppy) while she sang along the music playing in the car. From the video, one could spot her with more tattoos on her hand and one in her bosom which looked like a crucifix.

Sharing the photos and video, she said she was not trusting any boy. “Mi nah trust some Boi. Cudda Poison mi drink .. ,” her caption read.