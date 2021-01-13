Ghanaian actress and musician, Yaa Jackson, has asked Ghanaians to stop depending too much on pastors.

According to her, though many see men of God as spiritual vessels, they are also humans.

She further advised pastors who take advantage of their church members by putting fear in them to refrain from the act.

When will some of the pastors stop putting fear in the individuals 🗣🗣🗣 Always talking about negative stuffs (death, accident, evil spirit) and all that?

There’s evil spirit but I believe and have faith that they can’t take over my life.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.

It about time pastors stop 🛑 putting fear in Us 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Stop depending too much on pastors they are also humans, she said.

