School authorities (both basic and senior high schools–SHSs) in the Eastern Region have pledged their support their support effort of government contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The assurance was given by various heads of basic and SHSs when waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), took the fourth phase basic and SHSs disinfection in the Eastern Region

The exercise was aimed at getting the schools ready for reopening on Friday, January 15, 2021.

At Bright Senior High School, the Public Relation Officer (PRO), Dr Isaac Asare, assured parents of his school’s resolve to cooperate with government to ensure the safety of students, teaching and non-teaching staff members.

He noted that his school had mobilised enough funds for the purchase of extra Covid protective materials to ensure the safety of students.

Some of the schools were disinfected included Pope John Boys Secondary School, Bright Senior High School Frihans Educational Complex and King Jesus School.

The Vector Control Officer, Eastern Region, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), assured the country of his outfit’s commitment to continue collaborating with the government to battle Covid-19

He urged the schools in the region to complement the government’s effort by enforcing the Covid protocols.

According to him, a total of over 2,162 schools stand to benefit from the exercise.

He revealed that out of the 2,162, 2,000 are basic schools, 142 being SHSs and 20 tertiary institutions including vocational and technical institutions in the Eastern Region.

The exercise saw the disinfection of all school facilities including touchable surfaces and open spaces