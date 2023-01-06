For most women, the journey of pregnancy is a humbling period, but not for actress Yaa Jackson who has showcased what her mama gave her in an erotic maternity video.

At 22 years old, the Kumawood actress is a first-time mother of a baby boy she welcomed on Thursday, January 5.

Aside from the photos she shared of her son, Yaa posted some memories she made from her maternity photoshoot including a video that has set tongues wagging.

She was captured twerking with her big baby bump in clothes that partially exposed her private area.

The photos have the actress donning a pink fluffy sleeveless top with a black wrap skirt to match.

However, the skirt which was slit from her leg to slightly above her waist did not do its job of providing any decency.

She exposed her thick thighs and waist beads in a way social media users believe pregnant women should not be dressed.

In other videos, she was captured smooching and grinding her baby dada on the set.

Some opined the pregnancy has had no effect on Yaa Jackson, adding that she will forever be a ‘baddie’.

Watch video below: