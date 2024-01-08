Ghanaian actress and musician, Yaa Jackson has taken to social media to share an intimate glimpse into her journey of motherhood.

She unveiled her son, JJ Nana Yaw, affectionately called NBA Junior’s face to the world on his first birthday.

She shared four never-seen photos of her son with a simple prayer for him to make her proud.

As the photos surfaced online, admirers couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance JJ bears to his father, NBA.

JJ was welcomed into the world on Thursday, January 5, 2022, to the joy of his 22-year-old mother, Yaa Jackson.

The artiste, amidst the celebratory occasion, shared her experiences of the profound love and joy that motherhood has brought into her life.

According to her, her son has shown her the purest form of love, adding that she will go above and beyond to nurture and care for him.