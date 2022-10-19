Kumawood actress and singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, popularly known as Yaa Jackson, has sent her fans into a frenzy with saucy photos.

The photos shared on her Instagram page were to mark her birthday as she turned a year older on October 18, 2022.

Clad navy green lingerie, she gave off wild poses on a bed.

In her lengthy caption to celebrate her day, Miss Jackson described herself as sassy, fabulous and crazy as she wished for herself all the good things in life.

She wrote: Oh, wait a minute.. it’s my birthday 🤩 Boujie since birth ❤️‍🩹. All I do is upgrade 😘🥰. Getting turnt🥴. Level unlocked 🔓 Still DADDYS girl 👑. one time for the birthday bi*ch🥳. It’s my birthday, so you know I’m serving looks 💁🏾‍♀️😻 birthday kisses, birthday wishes, on this cheers to another year 🥂.

Birthday behavior 😈😈 another year being fabulous🤑 sassy since the ’90s 😜

A year older, a year wiser 🔥 Still crazy 😜 after all these years 🖤 I’m not getting older. I’m getting better ❤️‍🩹 it’s my birthday so make sure you wish me a happy birthday lol 😂. NO PEN, NO PAPER BUT I STILL DRAW ATTENTION 👅👅👅🤣.

Fans and followers who have sighted the post have taken to her comment section to wish her well.