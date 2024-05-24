The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has responded to concerns raised by a vigilant citizen regarding certain products heavily promoted by songstress and influencer, Yaa Jackson.

In their statement, the FDA clarified that the Bugatti pills, syrups, and creams endorsed by Yaa Jackson have not been approved by the Authority.

Also, it said no product intended for body part enlargement has received FDA approval.

The FDA strongly advised the public to refrain from purchasing these and similar products, citing serious public health risks associated with their usage.

Furthermore, the FDA assured the public that their team will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

They expressed appreciation for individuals who bring such concerns to their attention.

Calls have been made for the FDA to take proactive measures and prosecute all sellers and promoters of unapproved products.

The clampdown comes on the heels of the arrest and bail of actress Fella Makafui over sale of unlicensed body enhancement products.