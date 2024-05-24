Men who gaze at beads on the waists of women can have their lives prolonged following an enhanced libido, the Nkabomhene (Unity chief) of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Dr Michael Agyekum Addo who is also the CEO of Mikaddo Holdings and founder of KAMA Group of Companies has said.

According to him, kidney diseases among our forefathers were not as rampant as it is today, because the beads on the waists of their wives were enough to arouse their sexual desires such that even in their old age, they were still sexually active.

Dr Kwabena Agyekum Mike Addo commonly referred to as KAMA said unfortunately, most women of today have stopped wearing beads that could stimulate their husbands to have sex with them.

In order to restore their conjugal rights, some men, he said have been resorting to the intake of aphrodisiacs to enhance their sex drive, but said such drugs could potentially damage the kidney if it is overused.

Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, according a publication by the Chronicle newspaper of Friday, May 24, 2024 was speaking at a town hall meeting in Koforidua last Tuesday [May 21, 2024],

The town hall meeting was discussing neglected tropical diseases and since Dr Addo founder a pharmaceutical company, KAMA under the Mikado Group, he was invited to share his experience in the area.

He said if men were no more using aphrodisiacs because of the natural beads stimulation, their kidneys will be protected and subsequently prolong their lives.

He has, therefore, advised ladies to go back to the tradition they have abandoned and start wearing beads in the interest of their marriages and that of their husbands.

Dr. Michael Agyekum Addo is an accomplished entrepreneur who has footprint in the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana.

He received his education from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy and proceeded to study for his Master’s Degree in Industrial Management from the same university.

Dr. Agyekum Addo started his journey by operating a pharmaceutical shop in Kumasi in 1983. He has also established the Kama Education Project, which trains teachers to make entrepreneurs out of students from a young age.

He has also written a number of books with the goal of instilling the ‘can-do’ attitude in the younger generation.