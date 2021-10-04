Yaa Jackson and Benedita Gafah are burning up the internet after a video of them having fun during a recent outing emerged online.

The two Ghanaian movie stars threw caution to the wind to unwind amid the raging pandemic.

The pair, who seemed not to need the permission of anyone to step out and have fun, were spotted at Oasis Lounge in Accra.

Unlike Yaa Jackson, Benedicta Gafah did not shy away from being filmed when she was approached with a camera.

Miss Gafah, a popular actress, fulfiled the reason why she went out in the first place, and that was to have fun.

Miss Jackson’s attempt to hide from being captured seemed quite unlike her as her confidence in front of the camera has evolved.

Last week, the Ehw3 Papa singer jumped into the trends again when she had a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at DJ Wobeti’s birthday jam.

Her sparkly blouse unfastened and she almost became naked while performing on stage.

Watch her recent outing with Miss Gafah: