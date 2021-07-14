Kumawood actress and singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, has once again raised eyebrows on social media.

This time it is not only about Miss Jackson wearing a revealing dress but she is taking her ‘hard girl’ reputation a notch higher.

The 3hw3 Papa singer has been spotted smoking ‘shisha’, like nobody’s business and she showed an adeptness to it.

In a video, she was wearing a white short dress as she rests in a green couch.

The happy-looking actress held the shisha tube and inhaled smoke from it.

After inhaling, she did not discharge the smoke through her mouth but did it through her nose.

