Popular Ghanaian actress-turned singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, has dished out a sassy and fierce look in eye-catching visuals as she flaunts her glow and beauty.

The fast-rising singer, who has flawless brown skin, offered her teeming fans a look at her fashion choice by posing by a Mercedez Benz with confidence.

She appeared on social media donning a pink top over faded ripped jeans trousers. She accessorised her looks with a gold necklace, flexing her grid in the casual outfit.

The Kumawood actress is notable for splashing eye-catching photos and videos showing her hour-glass figure.

She accompanied the latest eye-popping visuals with an inspirational caption: ”Them no know my story they just know my songs.”

She shared the stunning visuals with her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, which have gathered dozens of comments from her followers.